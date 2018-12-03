See All Ophthalmologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Salinger works at St. Lucie Eye in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Lucie Eye, St Lucie West
    1302 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratomalacia Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photophobia Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salinger?

    Dec 03, 2018
    Without Dr. Salinger and his wonderful staff, I don't know what we would do! He has used as many options as available for dry eye (or has presented us with information to make the best choices, and always with affordability in mind. Thankyou, Dr. Salinger!
    Julie C. in North Palm Beach, FL — Dec 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salinger to family and friends

    Dr. Salinger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salinger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD.

    About Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891888418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Medical Center-Pacific
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salinger works at St. Lucie Eye in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salinger’s profile.

    Dr. Salinger has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.