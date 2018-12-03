Overview

Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Salinger works at St. Lucie Eye in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.