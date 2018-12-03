Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
St. Lucie Eye, St Lucie West1302 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 461-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Without Dr. Salinger and his wonderful staff, I don't know what we would do! He has used as many options as available for dry eye (or has presented us with information to make the best choices, and always with affordability in mind. Thankyou, Dr. Salinger!
About Dr. Clifford Salinger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891888418
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center-Pacific
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Salinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinger has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salinger speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinger.
