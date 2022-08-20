Overview

Dr. Clifford Rios, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Rios works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC Mark Shekhman, MD in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.