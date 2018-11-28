Dr. Clifford Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Reed, MD
Dr. Clifford Reed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm301 S 7th Ave Ste 200, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-4656
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. Reed has been my phycisian for over twenty years and has provided excellent care which has allowed me to function normally following my severe head injury. Great neurologist and a great guy!
About Dr. Clifford Reed, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Tension Headache and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
