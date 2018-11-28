Overview

Dr. Clifford Reed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Tension Headache and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.