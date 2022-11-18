Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD is a Dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Perlis works at
Locations
Keystone Dermatology Partners216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Keystone Dermatology Partners2300 Computer Rd Ste A8, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Perlis for years. He answers all your questions and you feel relaxed in his presence. I have recommended him to my friends and family he is that good.
About Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlis has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.