Overview

Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD is a Dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Perlis works at Horvath Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center, PC in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

