Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD is a Dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Perlis works at Horvath Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center, PC in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Keystone Dermatology Partners
    216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Keystone Dermatology Partners
    2300 Computer Rd Ste A8, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Acne
Warts
Skin Cancer
Acne
Warts

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 18, 2022
I have been going to Dr Perlis for years. He answers all your questions and you feel relaxed in his presence. I have recommended him to my friends and family he is that good.
— Nov 18, 2022
About Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1548251481
Education & Certifications

  • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
  • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Perlis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perlis has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

