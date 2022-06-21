Overview

Dr. Clifford Molin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Molin works at Family in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.