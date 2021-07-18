Overview

Dr. Clifford Mah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Mah works at Northwest Extremity Specialists in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.