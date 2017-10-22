Dr. Clifford Lober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Lober, MD
Dr. Clifford Lober, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Clifford W Lober MD1151 Blackwood Ave Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 656-9700
Kissimmee Office505 W Oak St Ste 201, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-7166
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful medical care.. Excellent outcome..Very grateful to Dr Lobar and his lovely staff.
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1023000437
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
