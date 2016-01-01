Dr. Clifford Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Lau, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Lau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Locations
Kumiko Naiki MD1380 Lusitana St Ste 510, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 495-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clifford Lau, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114026515
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.