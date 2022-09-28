See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX
Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Kitten works at KDS Cardiovascular Surgery in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    KPS Cardiovascular Surgery PLLC
    118 Shenandoah Dr Ste A, Shenandoah, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 583-4000
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 340, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 583-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 28, 2022
    I was living in Spring Tx in 1993. I had pains in my arms from elbows down. I went into emergency room about 2:30 am. It was decided by test that I needed 4x bypass. That was done within 24/48 hours. I was 53 at the time. After I recovered enough to go home he said to me in a joking manner he would give a 15 year warranty. It’s been some 28 years now and now my cardiologist will I have here in Missouri say they look good as new
    John — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD
    About Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396730826
    Education & Certifications

    • UT University Health Services
    • Texas Tech University
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kitten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitten has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

