Overview

Dr. Clifford King, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.



Dr. King works at SSM Health in Madison, WI with other offices in Middleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.