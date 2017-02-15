Dr. Clifford King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford King, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford King, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Locations
Dean Care752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4000
- 2 2275 Deming Way Ste 200, Middleton, WI 53562 Directions (608) 821-4000
Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison700 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 259-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr King is knowledgeable and careful and extremely respectful. He explained things very well and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Clifford King, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
