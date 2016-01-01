Overview

Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Kahn works at The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles - SF Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Sprain and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.