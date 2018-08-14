Dr. Clifford Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 2A, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
This is my husband’s Urologist and we both just love him he never appears to be in a hurry when he’s with you he is always happy and acts love me he has your health as his most concern he is light hearted which helps my husband a lot Being a nurse myself I tend to judge a doctor by how he reacts when I want to voice my opinion This would be a Doctor I would respect I would love to work with a doctor like his If I need a urologist for myself this would be my choice
About Dr. Clifford Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174579940
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.