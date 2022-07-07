Overview

Dr. Clifford Jeng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Jeng works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.