Overview

Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Iriele works at Clifford I Iriele MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Panorama City, CA and Sun Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.