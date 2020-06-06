Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iriele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Locations
Clifford I Iriele MD Inc1711 W Temple St Ste 6642, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (213) 483-0249
Mission Community Hospital14850 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 787-2222
Dba Pacifica Hospital of the Valley9449 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Directions (818) 767-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice. He may come off as not caring, but he truly is. He wants to know about you and how best he can help.
About Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
