Dr. Clifford Hume, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clifford Hume, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Hume works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview
    328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 14, 2017
Dr. Hume reconstructed my left ear on which I had no hearing. He did a stapes surgery which involves replacing little bones in the middle ear. 2 months after the surgery I recovered full hearing on my left ear. Dr. Humes is a great doctor and I would definitely go to him again.
José Andaluz in Federal Way, WA — Feb 14, 2017
About Dr. Clifford Hume, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629168570
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience
Residency
  • Univ Of Washington Sch Of Med
Internship
  • Univ Of Washington Sch Of Med
Medical Education
  • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Undergraduate School
  • Carleton College, Mn
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clifford Hume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hume has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hume works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hume’s profile.

Dr. Hume has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hume.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

