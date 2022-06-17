Dr. Clifford Howe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Howe, MD
Dr. Clifford Howe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Greenwood Ear Nose & Throat Specialists PC1619 N Greenwood St Ste 309, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 544-2988
Parkview Medical Center Inc.400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 584-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Howe is a unique Doctor with genuine care for his patients. I've seen him for the pre & post care for thyroid cancer. He has been amazing with me with whole time. He has exceptional bedside manners, listens to your concerns, addresses the processes and his nurse DeAnn is the best. I got lucky when I decided to see him for my care. While he doesn't perform thyroidectomies anymore, he referred me out to an amazing surgeon in Colorado Springs, but continued my after care. In fact, my husband was so impressed with him, he decided to see him about bone overgrowth in his nasal area. Dr. Howe performed surgery on my husband and he has been more than happy with the results.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003989856
- University of Nebraska Med Center
- Des Moines VA Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
