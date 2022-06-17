See All Otolaryngologists in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Clifford Howe, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Clifford Howe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Dr. Howe works at Greenwood Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greenwood Ear Nose & Throat Specialists PC
    1619 N Greenwood St Ste 309, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 544-2988
    Parkview Medical Center Inc.
    400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 584-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea

Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Based on 20 ratings
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Howe is a unique Doctor with genuine care for his patients. I've seen him for the pre & post care for thyroid cancer. He has been amazing with me with whole time. He has exceptional bedside manners, listens to your concerns, addresses the processes and his nurse DeAnn is the best. I got lucky when I decided to see him for my care. While he doesn't perform thyroidectomies anymore, he referred me out to an amazing surgeon in Colorado Springs, but continued my after care. In fact, my husband was so impressed with him, he decided to see him about bone overgrowth in his nasal area. Dr. Howe performed surgery on my husband and he has been more than happy with the results.
    Karen — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clifford Howe, MD

    Specialties: Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1003989856
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: University of Nebraska Med Center
    Internship: Des Moines VA Medical Center
    Medical Education: University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications: Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
