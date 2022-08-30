Overview

Dr. Clifford Houseman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Houseman works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.