Dr. Clifford Houseman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Houseman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Locations
1
Southfield Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Warren Office11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 206, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 569-7745Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
If you need a back surgeon look no further than Dr. Houseman. I cannot give enough compliments to Dr. Houseman and his staff. From the very beginning Dr. Houseman has been nothing short of spectacular. He did everything he could to help me avoid surgery (something you should want in a surgeon). I ended up having to have a fusion and I couldn't have asked for a better surgeon to perform the procedure. Not only is Dr. Houseman a talented surgeon, he is an attentive, knowledgeable, caring and kind person. I would strongly recommend Dr. Houseman to anyone needing spinal care.
About Dr. Clifford Houseman, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093938482
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- North Shore University Hosp
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houseman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houseman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houseman has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Houseman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houseman.
