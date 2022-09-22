Dr. Clifford Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Hendricks, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Hendricks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Touro Infirmary.
Locations
New Orleans Eye Specialists3901 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-0158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Orleans Eye Specialists3434 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-1988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LSU First
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Vantage Health Plan
- Wellcare of Louisiana
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! What a great staff. Dr. Hendricks is very professional and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Clifford Hendricks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina and Vitreous Disease
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Internal Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Ophthalmology
