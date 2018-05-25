Overview

Dr. Clifford Georges, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Georges works at LVPG Urology-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.