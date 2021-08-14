Dr. Clifford Gelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Gelman, MD
Dr. Clifford Gelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Hosp and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gelman works at
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 546-0411
TEPAS Breast Center1140 BROADBAND DR, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 733-1901
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Thank You Dr Gelman! His staff, everyone at Sierra Vista hospital. Wish I had all the staffs names the anesthesiologist, the ER Nurse that held my hand while I was going under saying “ I’ll be here when you wake up”. Once Again. Thank You. I feel great after my Latherscopic Robotic Surgery on my Bilateral Hernia. ??
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083688782
- Rush University
- Rush Hosp
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Gelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelman works at
Dr. Gelman has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelman.
