Dr. Clifford Feaver, MD
Dr. Clifford Feaver, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-1800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Patient and attentive, and knows what he's doing! I had been to 2 other podiatrists previously, but he was the one who finally was able to help me with my Plantar Fasciitis. Highly recommend!!!
Dr. Feaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Feaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.