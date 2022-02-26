See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Clifford Everett, MD

Orthopedics
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Clifford Everett, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Everett works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Of Rochester Medical Center
    4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 341-9258
    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 26, 2022
    I have had three different spinal injections by Dr. Everett. Each time the relief has been almost immediate and lasted a long time. The last injection lasted two years and during that period one of my discs healed (not sure why). Dr. Everett’s staff is also knowledgeable and caring. PA Michelle Barone is a good diagnostician. Appointments run on time and services are performed quickly and efficiently. Empathy is a bonus from both providers as well as Dr. Everett’s staff at Bldg. D at Clinton Crossing. Highly recommend as a first step and possible cure for lower back pain and leg pain caused by sciatica.
    Great Practice — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Clifford Everett, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1952342685
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Regis College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Everett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Everett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Everett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Everett works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Everett’s profile.

    Dr. Everett has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Everett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Everett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

