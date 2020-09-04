Dr. Clifford Ehrlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Ehrlich, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Ehrlich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 101, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Any consummate professional is worth any necessary wait, and diagnoses from professionals are more than a valued commodity. Medicine is an art and a science. Dr. Ehrlich is perfection itself: knowledgable and personable; additionally, he possess a medical expertise that extends far beyond his speciality.
About Dr. Clifford Ehrlich, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477527950
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehrlich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehrlich has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehrlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrlich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrlich.
