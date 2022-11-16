Dr. Clifford Coile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Coile, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Coile, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA.
Dr. Coile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coile?
This was my first visit with Dr. Coile. He was very helpful and knowledgeable. He answered all my questions and was not in a hurry with me.
About Dr. Clifford Coile, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1881073062
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coile has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coile using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coile works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.