Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Clark III works at Winter Park Psychology Inc. in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winter Park Psychology Inc.
    701 W MORSE BLVD, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 629-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 03, 2018
Dr. Clark has a truly artistic eye and gifted surgical skills. He is an amazing surgeon. He and his staff are professional and genuinely care about their patients.
Stephanie in Central Florida — Jan 03, 2018
Photo: Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD
About Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1770666729
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Clark III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clark III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clark III works at Winter Park Psychology Inc. in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Clark III’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
