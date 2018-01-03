Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD
Dr. Clifford Clark III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Winter Park Psychology Inc.701 W MORSE BLVD, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 629-5555
Dr. Clark has a truly artistic eye and gifted surgical skills. He is an amazing surgeon. He and his staff are professional and genuinely care about their patients.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770666729
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Clark III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark III.
