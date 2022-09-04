Dr. Clifford Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clifford Chu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates PC1608 Route 88 Ste 240, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-8575
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Always professional and takes the time to answer all your questions. Office staff was very professional also. Answers all of my questions and seems to be very caring.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
