Dr. Clifford Chu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Hackensack Meridian Health in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.