Overview

Dr. Clifford Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Cho works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.