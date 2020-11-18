Dr. Clifford Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-5738
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Dr. cho is one of the kindest people I have met and I’m extremely fortunate to have him on my ‘team’ as I battle pancreatic cancer. One can tell that he truly cares by the way he invests in you as a person. Bill R
About Dr. Clifford Cho, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790896124
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.