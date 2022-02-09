See All Gastroenterologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Carrol works at Great West Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Honesdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD
Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Laurence Miller, MD
Dr. Laurence Miller, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Leighton, MD
Dr. Jonathan Leighton, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Red Rock Gastroenterology of Las Vegas
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 525, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 220-9865
  2. 2
    Sunrise Clinics
    5915 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 220-9865
  3. 3
    Wayne Memorial Hospital
    601 Park St, Honesdale, PA 18431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 253-8185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Balloon Assisted Deep Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carrol?

    Feb 09, 2022
    Twice in the last 10 years, Dr. Carrol has saved my life. He is a great listener and leaves no stone unturned. He is a must see and you can make up your mind. I'm confident you won't be sorry.
    Warren Geller — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carrol to family and friends

    Dr. Carrol's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carrol

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD.

    About Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023119138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrol has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.