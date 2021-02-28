See All Plastic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Canepa works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery - East
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 422, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 488-2345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861481913
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canepa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canepa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canepa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canepa works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Canepa’s profile.

    Dr. Canepa has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canepa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Canepa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canepa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canepa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canepa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

