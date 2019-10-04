Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with Children'S Hospital Med Center|Cincinnati Children?s Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Bloch works at
Locations
Colorado Springs9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (720) 764-6308Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Neurology PC90 Health Park Dr Ste 390, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 963-0645
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Loveland1808 Boise Ave Ste 120, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 963-0648
Pediatric Endocrine Associates - Greenwood Village8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 510, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0647
Downtown Denver2055 N High St Ste 320, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0646
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloch saved my life back in 1996-1997 (I was 15 years old) and now I'm 38 years old and I can not thank him enough! He knew what was wrong with me as soon as we arrived to his office. All I can say is Thank you!
About Dr. Clifford Bloch, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1003914490
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Med Center|Cincinnati Children?s Hospital Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
