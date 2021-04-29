Dr. Clifford Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Black, MD
Dr. Clifford Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Anniston General Surgery Center PC1901 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 240-9660
Rmc-stringfellow Memorial Hospital301 E 18th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-8900
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I've had a problem with heartburn and reflux for so many years. I had a hiatal hernia but could not find someone in my area to fix it. I was taking double strength Nexium every day for years and still had heartburn and reflux. I was miserable. Had a friend that Dr. Black fixed his hiatal hernia so I went to see him. Within 2 weeks time I had surgery and have not taken a single medication since the surgery and have not had the first sign of heartburn or reflux since. I can not recommend anyone more than Dr. Black! He was wonderful and the surgery he preformed on me (Nissen fundoplication) totally changed my life. I am so thankful that I found him. Go see him as soon as possible if you have problems with heartburn and acid reflux.
About Dr. Clifford Black, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316903396
Education & Certifications
- Brooke AMC
- Brooke AMC
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Us Military Academy
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
