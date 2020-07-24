Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD
Dr. Clifford Bernstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Kockinis, Thomas C. M.d., Inc.18800 Delaware St Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 848-0090
Coast Pain Management1950 E 17th St Ste 200, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 495-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Bernstein did an excellent job in diagnosing my condition. He took the time to ask me all of the relevant questions and listened carefully to my concerns. He then proceeded to lay out a treatment plan which was highly effective. I recommend him without reservation
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Presby University Penn
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.