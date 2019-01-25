Dr. Clifford Berck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Berck, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Berck, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Stephen Silverman M.d. PC560 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-6660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berck is professional, knowlegable, precise with his diagnosis - I would highly recommend Dr. Berck if you have a skin problem....
About Dr. Clifford Berck, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.