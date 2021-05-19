Dr. Clifford Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Appel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Appel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas111 Osborne St Ste 121, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Appel as he is very knowledgeable, understanding, helpful and thorough. Any issues and concerns I have are always addressed in a timely manner. He even called me once on New Year's eve to inform me of my test results. The results were concerning, not something that you should wait on and he advised me over the phone my options of what to do.
About Dr. Clifford Appel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1366436065
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Yale University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appel has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.