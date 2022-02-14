See All Otolaryngologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Amoils works at Santa Clarita ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Valencia, CA with other offices in Pacific Palisades, CA and Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Clarita E.N.T & Facial Plastic Surgery
    27879 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-2500
  2. 2
    Sinus Center LA
    881 Alma Real Dr Ste 204, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 862-2288
  3. 3
    Santa Clarita Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery -Antelope Valley
    655 W Avenue Q, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deviated Septum
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Deviated Septum
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amoils?

    Feb 14, 2022
    Dr. Amoils is amazing! I needed my tonsils removed at 19 which is not easy, but he was very helpful and caring throughout the whole process. The surgery went great. He’s the best, highly recommend him!
    Nikki — Feb 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amoils to family and friends

    Dr. Amoils' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amoils

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD.

    About Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013986397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc Department Of Otolaryngology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Usc/La County Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Bachelor Of Science
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amoils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amoils has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amoils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amoils has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amoils on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Amoils. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amoils.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amoils, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amoils appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.