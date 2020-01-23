Overview

Dr. Cliff Omoregie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Omoregie works at Professional Radiology Inc in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.