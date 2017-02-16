Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD
Overview
Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.
Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-6000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
University Hosp Otolrngy/Hd Nck3909 Orange Pl Ste 4600, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Megerian saved my life. Within minutes he diagnosed me with having skin cancer in my ear and operated on it the next day. It's been over five years now. No other doctor recognized the symptoms. Thank you Dr. Megerian.
About Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD
- Neurotology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164452454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Megerian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megerian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Megerian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megerian.
