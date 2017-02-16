Overview

Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Megerian works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.