Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD

Neurotology
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.

Dr. Megerian works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-6000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Hosp Otolrngy/Hd Nck
    3909 Orange Pl Ste 4600, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 16, 2017
    Dr. Megerian saved my life. Within minutes he diagnosed me with having skin cancer in my ear and operated on it the next day. It's been over five years now. No other doctor recognized the symptoms. Thank you Dr. Megerian.
    Roy Berko in Highland Heights, OH — Feb 16, 2017
    About Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164452454
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cliff Megerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Megerian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Megerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Megerian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megerian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Megerian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Megerian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

