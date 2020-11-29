Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cliff Hampton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cliff Hampton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Dr. Hampton works at
Locations
1
Kootenai Clinic - Neurology & Sleep Medi700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 158, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5100
2
Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Through, concerned, outstanding!
About Dr. Cliff Hampton, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1821397118
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Hampton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampton has seen patients for Epilepsy, Concussion and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.