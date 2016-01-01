See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Cliff Connery, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cliff Connery, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Connery works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-6920
  2. 2
    Health Quest Medical Practice PC
    1240 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Putnam Hospital Center
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Cliff Connery, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417948761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cliff Connery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connery has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Connery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

