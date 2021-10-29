Dr. Clif Richardson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clif Richardson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Clif Richardson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
Baton Rouge Foot Care PC8160 Ymca Plaza Dr Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff and doctor. Very explanatory and keeps you well informed. Enjoyed a doctor with a friendly attitude and doesn't go to the extremes when surgery is needed, only does what is necessary.
About Dr. Clif Richardson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1447241112
Education & Certifications
- Benedictine Hosp
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Southeastern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.