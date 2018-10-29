Overview

Dr. Cletus Aralu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jos, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Aralu works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.