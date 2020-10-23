See All Nephrologists in West New York, NJ
Dr. Clenton Coleman, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clenton Coleman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West New York, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Coleman works at Holy Name Physicians in West New York, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West New York
    211 60th St, West New York, NJ 07093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 379-5650
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Clenton Coleman MD PC
    222 Cedar Ln Ste 109, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 379-5650
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Polyneuropathy
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Polyneuropathy

Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Kidney Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Joint Pain
Kidney Stones
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Amyloidosis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Boil
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Goodpasture's Disease
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation
Hemorrhoids
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
  Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Ost
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Prime Health Services
    • QualCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2020
    Dr. Coleman is incredibly knowledgeable and very helpful. I feel very comfortable talking to him and he listens to you and your concerns. I like the fact that he doesn’t rush you either. Great doctor!
    Dee, Union City — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Clenton Coleman, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1730379025
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • RIDER UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clenton Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

