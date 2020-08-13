Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaqish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD
Overview
Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Locations
San Diego Surgical Arts San Diego, CA10672 Wexford St Ste 270, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Qaqish is amazing . He is genuine. He has performed many oral procedures on me and most recently a complete face lift. My result was perfect! Dr. Q has also operated on my husband & two daughters! He’s is a Perfectionist, which is a lovely benefit being his patient. He is kind and always so considerate.. The absolute BEST! The entire staff at SDSA are all so professional and just great!
About Dr. Clement Qaqish, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588830707
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Surgical Arts
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Ra Crowley Shock Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qaqish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qaqish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qaqish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qaqish works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Qaqish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaqish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaqish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaqish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.