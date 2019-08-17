Dr. Clement Nwosu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwosu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clement Nwosu, MD
Overview
Dr. Clement Nwosu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Nwosu works at
Locations
-
1
Middle Georgia Internal Medicine & Kidney Diseases1122 Gray Hwy Ste 4, Macon, GA 31211 Directions (478) 745-8309
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwosu?
Great man & staff
About Dr. Clement Nwosu, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1659439107
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwosu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwosu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwosu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwosu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwosu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.