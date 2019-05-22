Overview

Dr. Clement Kirkland Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Kirkland Jr works at Family Physicians of Tidewater in Norfolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.