Dr. Clement Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Clement Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Melkun Plastic Surgery1199 Bush St Ste 640, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 775-1199
Clement K. Jones, M.D.1700 California St Ste 420, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 563-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I went to see Dr. Jones for a second opinion for his cervical spinal stenosis and he spent an hour and a half with us asking us questions and pouring over every MRI. He had a warm and professional bedside manner and was extremely detail oriented. We ultimately decided to use him for my husbands surgery and are SO HAPPY with our decision. Dr. Jones was what I'd wish every surgeon could be like. He is clearly doing work that he takes pride in and spent so much time with us answering every question we had. He's not running a factory like the other ortho surgeon we encountered. Ultimately, the surgery was a big success and we have Dr. Jones to thank. We recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Clement Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1245221373
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin Centinela Hospital
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones speaks Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
