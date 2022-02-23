Overview

Dr. Clement Chow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their fellowship with Illinois Eye & Ear Infirmary|Illinois Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary



Dr. Chow works at Retinal Diagnostic Center in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA, Atherton, CA, Gilroy, CA, Watsonville, CA and Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Endophthalmitis and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.