Dr. Clement Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clement Chow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their fellowship with Illinois Eye & Ear Infirmary|Illinois Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
Retinal Diagnostic Center1663 Dominican Way Ste 110A, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 574-6183
Retinal Diagnostic Center123 Di Salvo Ave Ste E, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 617-8555
Retinal Diagnostic Center3301 El Camino Real Ste 101, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 540-2772
Retinal Diagnostic Center7888 Wren Ave Ste C137, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (669) 333-8848
Retinal Diagnostic Center65 Nielson St Ste 115, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 204-6706
Retinal Diagnostic Center200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 240, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retinal Diagnostic Center3395 S Bascom Ave Ste 140, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1577
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chow is an excellent opthamologist. He is very calm, very thorough in examination, and explains well. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Clement Chow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary|Illinois Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirmary
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Migraine, Endophthalmitis and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear.
