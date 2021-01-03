Dr. Clement Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clement Chow, MD
Dr. Clement Chow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Chow works at
Southwest ENT of Fort Bend16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-2719
Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital-first Colony16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-2719
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
He's the most intently attentive practitioner and gets directly to what is going on... He listens well, saying that if you listen to your patients they will provide the answers for you 90% of the time...
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1013025998
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Kentucky
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.