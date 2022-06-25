Overview

Dr. Clement Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA DESERT RETINA CONSUL in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA and Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.