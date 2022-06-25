See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Clement Chan, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clement Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chan works at SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA DESERT RETINA CONSUL in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA and Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Retina Consultants
    36949 Cook St Ste 101, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-2394
  2. 2
    Palm Springs Office
    340 S Farrell Dr Ste A105, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 327-6225
  3. 3
    Riverside (Formerly Desert Retina Consultants)
    6216 Brockton Ave Ste 214, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 686-1190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chorioretinal Scars
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Chorioretinal Scars
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Excellent. The wait time was very long, but worth it. Another doc in the area had misdiagnosed me and Dr Chan confirmed my diagnosis immediately. I will return to him and make sure I bring a book for the long wait.
    — Jun 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Clement Chan, MD
    About Dr. Clement Chan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    • 1336131408
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
