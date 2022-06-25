Dr. Clement Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clement Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Clement Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Inland Retina Consultants36949 Cook St Ste 101, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 340-2394
Palm Springs Office340 S Farrell Dr Ste A105, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 327-6225
Riverside (Formerly Desert Retina Consultants)6216 Brockton Ave Ste 214, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 686-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. The wait time was very long, but worth it. Another doc in the area had misdiagnosed me and Dr Chan confirmed my diagnosis immediately. I will return to him and make sure I bring a book for the long wait.
About Dr. Clement Chan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1336131408
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.