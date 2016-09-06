See All Dermatologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Clement Banda, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clement Banda, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zimbabwe Godfrey Huggins School Of Med Avondale Harare.

Dr. Banda works at MD Laser Surgery Center, Columbia, MD in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Laser Surgery Center, Columbia, MD
    7120 Minstrel Way Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 312-5245

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Eczema
Contact Dermatitis
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Contact Dermatitis
Spider Veins

Varicose Eczema
Contact Dermatitis
Spider Veins
Birthmark
Folliculitis
Hives
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Sunburn
Vein Diseases
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Reflux
Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Thromboembolic Disease
Venous Thrombosis
Venous Ulcer
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 06, 2016
    Dr Banda did laser lipo on me to help correct contour irregularities that a prior doctor caused with conventional liposuction to my abdomen. It definitely approved the overall appearance and he did make me wait 6 months after our first consult to have the procedure to make sure that all the healing from the first surgery had occurred first. This made me feel like he actually cared about a positive outcome and not just money. I think he has a very nice bedside manner. He is direct but soft spoken
    StephanieW in Pasadena, MD — Sep 06, 2016
    About Dr. Clement Banda, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255385498
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Queen Mary University Of London
    Residency
    • Mi State University College Human Med
    Internship
    • Godfrey Huggins Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Zimbabwe Godfrey Huggins School Of Med Avondale Harare
    Undergraduate School
    • Kamuzu Academy, Mtunthama, Malawi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clement Banda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banda works at MD Laser Surgery Center, Columbia, MD in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Banda’s profile.

    Dr. Banda has seen patients for Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Banda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.